An assistant police chief in Estherwood, La. resigned Tuesday (Aug. 1) after sharing a racist meme on Facebook that went viral. The officer, who has been identified as Wayne Welsh of the Estherwood Police Department, posted a meme depicting a white mother drowning her daughter for having a “crush” on a “Negro boy.”

The meme features a drawing of a woman holding her child’s head under water with the caption, “When your daughters [sic] first crush is a Negro boy.”

Welsh’s resignation was announced, after the police department received several complaints about the post.

Local news outlet KATC reported the story Monday (July 31) without identifying Welsh (since he wasn’t charged with a crime). But a Twitter user shared a screenshot of the post — which revealed Welsh’s name and profile pic.

Cops: “You shouldn’t fear us if you haven’t done anything wrong.” Also cops: pic.twitter.com/3Ie84hhEcg — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 1, 2017

Welsh apparently shared an apology on Facebook Monday, where he attempted to play victim and accused “people” of playing the “race card.”

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he wrote. “I shared somebody else’s posts and everybody mad at me again. So Facebook police mad at me.”

Later in the day, Welsh issued a half-hearted apology. “Well, I posted something on Facebook that made a lot of people mad,” he explained. ”Well, I’m sorry for what happen. Ya’ have a blessed day.”

Estherwood Police Chief Ernest Villejoin originally felt that it was “too soon” to say if there would be any disciplinary action against Welsh. But after viewing the Facebook posts, Villejoin decided that Welsh had to step down.

“When I found out about it, I couldn’t believe it, I had to call him,” Villejoin, who has been friends with Welsh for years, told KADN. “I called him at work and asked him what the hell is going on?”

He went on to defend Welsh. “I know Wayne didn’t do this on purpose. He didn’t do this to offend anybody,” Villejoin concluded. “I apologize to anybody that it offended, believe me.”

Welsh’s Facebook account activity reportedly includes posts about fallen police officers, Donald Trump, and guns. He also shared posts making fun of Michelle Obama, and another that refers to women in burqas as “trash bags.”

