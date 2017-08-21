Protesters Flip Ludacris’ “Move B***h” For Rallying Cry

Hip-hop continues to provide melodies that fuel protests against injustice and racism across the globe. From Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” protesters have at times looked to the genre and culture to supply their rallying cry. For a recent march in Atlanta, one of Ludacris’ 2001 hits provided a booming chant to make the marchers’ voices and concerns heard.

READ: Ludacris Commemorates ‘Chicken-N-Beer’ Album With A Restaurant In Atlanta Airport

According to Billboard, the ATL native’s “Move B***h” was flipped to incorporate Donald Trump’s name as the blaring instrumental played in the background.

#MoveTrump ✊🏾 A post shared by @ludacris on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

AJC.com reports that nearly 2,000 people peacefully marched in Atlanta to condemn the violent actions that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., last week. White supremacists were against the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue on the University of Virginia’s campus, but spewed hate speech and clashed with counter-protesters.

READ: Ludacris To Executive Produce ‘The Down Beat’ For CBS

Since then, Confederate statues have been removed from Maryland to Texas. The decision received backlash from Trump, who tweeted, “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.”

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017