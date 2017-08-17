Luis Fonsi is owning the summer thanks to his record-breaking single “Despacito.” The singer turned up the heat this week when he teamed up with Bacardi for their celebration of National Rum Day.

Taking over the New York City streets Wednesday (Aug. 16), the singer helped led chivas buses filled with drinks and good vibes. Fonsi hosted the Bacardi rum truck and made sure to keep the party going with fans inside as well as outside the bus during each stop.

The party on the BACARDÍ Rum Truck, celebrating #NationalRumDay was incredible. I had a great time with my friends from BACARDÍ in New York. Great music and of course, good rum. @bacardiusa #soundofrum #ad A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The party bus featured tracks from Daddy Yankee, Kendrick Lamar and various remixes to Fonsi’s global hit, “Despacito.” The single has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts for 30 weeks and resting comfortably at number one for 14 of them. Fonsi joined the spirit brand for their “Remix Your Rum” project, an extension of the “Sounds of Rum” summer campaign. The series kicked off earlier this summer with Major Lazer.

The Sound of Rum brings Caribbean culture, music and people to center stage while telling the history of its strong connection to reggae and dancehall music.

Fonsi wasn’t the only one who enjoyed Barcardi’s classic cocktails and Refresco Superior drinks. The lovely ladies of Nina Sky and Power’s Rotimi also enjoyed making drinks earlier this week.

Enjoy Fonsi’s Good Morning America performance below.

