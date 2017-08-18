Luke James Turns Up The Heat On Uber Sensual Single, “Drip”

Luke James is bringing funk, bass and a lot of sensual vibes on “Drip,” his first single of the year.

Released at the stroke of midnight Friday (Aug. 17), the singer doesn’t hold back as he pleas for his lover in a silky falsetto. Produced and written by James, City High alum Ryan Toby, Zshakira Gray and Anthony Clemons, the single also holds a piece of R&B royalty. During a special listening session Thursday (Aug. 17) the singer shared with VIBE, the man behind the track’s alluring bass happens to Dylan Wiggins, a close relative to the legendary Raphael Saddiq.

He also played a few songs from his upcoming project JOY, which has the singer testing his impeccable vocal range and narrations love, relationships and self discovery.

A lot has changed over the years for the singer. After gaining a cult following in the R&B space with his mixtapes and self-titled album, James dived into acting earlier this year with his breakout role in the New Edition Story as Johnny Gil and landed a sexy cameo on Issa Rae’s Insecure. He’s also expected to appear on season two of FOX’s Star and the upcoming Biggie/Tupac crime series, Unsolved.

Feel the love of “Drip” below and the lyric video above.

