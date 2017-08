Mack Wilds continues his Afterhours visuals with a 2-part short film he calls “Explore.” He tells a tale of two torrid lovers who find themselves caught up between lust and honesty.

READ: Mack Wilds Explains How He Found The VIBE On ‘AfterHours’

The catch is that he gets himself tangled up in the web of deceit, and things get extra sticky for the kid. The series also includes the sounds of his Wale-assisted track, “Bonnie & Clyde.”