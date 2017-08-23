Macklemore Announces ‘Gemini’ Album With Features from Lil Yachty, Kesha & Skylar Grey
On Sept. 22, Macklemore will unveil his first solo album in 12 years titled, Gemini.
Over the last few months, the Seattle MC has showered his loyalists with a slew of creative videos. First, he painted the town red with his grandmother on “Glorious,” then he tapped several kids to steal Tom Brady’s jersey on his Lil Yachty-assisted “Marmalade.” Now, he’ll package his wittiness all into a hearty project, which will consist of 16 tracks.
For his latest ride, the “Thrift Shop” star taps Lil Yachty, Kesha, Sklyar Grey and Migos’ Offset for guest appearances. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Macklemore hinted at new approach for this forthcoming album. “I always try to get a different pallet of sounds and textures and vibes. This album, I was in a good place man… for the most part, if I’m in a happy place and life is good, that’s going to be reflected in the music,” he said.
In addition to his new album, Macklemore will embark on his Gemini Tour this October, kicking things off in Portland at the Roseland Theater. Take a look at this track-list for Gemini and tour dates below.
Gemini track list
1. ‘Ain’t Gonna Die Tonight’ feat. Eric Nally
2. ‘Glorious’ feat. Skylar Grey
3. ‘Marmalade’ feat. Lil Yachty
4. ‘Willy Wonka’ feat. Offset
5. ‘Intentions’ feat. Dan Caplen
6. ‘Good Old Days’ feat. Kesha
7. ‘Levitate’ feat. Otieno Terry
8. ‘Firebreather’ feat. Reignwolf
9. ‘How To Play the Flute’ feat. King Draino
10. ‘Ten Million’
11. ‘Over It’ feat. Donna Missal
12. ‘Zara’ feat. Abir
13. ‘Corner Store’ feat. Dave B and Travis Thompson
14. ‘Miracle’ feat. Dan Caplen
15. ‘Church’ feat. Xperience
16. ‘Excavate’ feat. Saint Claire
Gemini Tour Dates
10/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
10/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
10/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
11/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/8 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
This story was originally posted on Billboard.