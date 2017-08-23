On Sept. 22, Macklemore will unveil his first solo album in 12 years titled, Gemini.

Over the last few months, the Seattle MC has showered his loyalists with a slew of creative videos. First, he painted the town red with his grandmother on “Glorious,” then he tapped several kids to steal Tom Brady’s jersey on his Lil Yachty-assisted “Marmalade.” Now, he’ll package his wittiness all into a hearty project, which will consist of 16 tracks.

For his latest ride, the “Thrift Shop” star taps Lil Yachty, Kesha, Sklyar Grey and Migos’ Offset for guest appearances. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Macklemore hinted at new approach for this forthcoming album. “I always try to get a different pallet of sounds and textures and vibes. This album, I was in a good place man… for the most part, if I’m in a happy place and life is good, that’s going to be reflected in the music,” he said.

In addition to his new album, Macklemore will embark on his Gemini Tour this October, kicking things off in Portland at the Roseland Theater. Take a look at this track-list for Gemini and tour dates below.

Gemini track list

1. ‘Ain’t Gonna Die Tonight’ feat. Eric Nally

2. ‘Glorious’ feat. Skylar Grey

3. ‘Marmalade’ feat. Lil Yachty

4. ‘Willy Wonka’ feat. Offset

5. ‘Intentions’ feat. Dan Caplen

6. ‘Good Old Days’ feat. Kesha

7. ‘Levitate’ feat. Otieno Terry

8. ‘Firebreather’ feat. Reignwolf

9. ‘How To Play the Flute’ feat. King Draino

10. ‘Ten Million’

11. ‘Over It’ feat. Donna Missal

12. ‘Zara’ feat. Abir

13. ‘Corner Store’ feat. Dave B and Travis Thompson

14. ‘Miracle’ feat. Dan Caplen

15. ‘Church’ feat. Xperience

16. ‘Excavate’ feat. Saint Claire

Gemini Tour Dates

10/6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

10/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

11/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/8 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

This story was originally posted on Billboard.