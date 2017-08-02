Watch Kid Macklemore And Kid Lil Yachty Enjoy Life In “Marmalade (Video)”

Last week, fans received an unexpected Macklemore and Lil Yachty collaboration with their fun-filled track “Marmalade.” Today (Aug. 2), the song gets a brand-new video treatment, where children play kid versions of Lil Boat and Macklemore.

READ: Macklemore Enlists Lil Yachty For His New Single “Marmalade”

In the Jason Koenig and Ben Haggerty–directed video, the shorties take on big-boy duties such as driving around the city, purchasing expensive jewelry, and even sneaking into a locker room of professional football players. At the video’s conclusion, we find out that kid Yachty and kid Macklemore are on a mission to steal something for none other than Marshawn Lynch.

READ: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Drug Dealer” Video Puts America’s Real Pushers On Blast

In related Macklemore news, the “Downtown” rapper recently had a head-on car crash with an alleged drunk driver, TMZ reports. Thankfully, Macklemore walked away from the incident with no injuries.

Watch the video, above.