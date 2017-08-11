MadeinTYO has been counting up the Dead Presidents daily ever since he took off with his ode to Uber in 2015. Since then he has toured the country with Big Sean, and developed as a favorite amongst the under 25 crowd.

Never one to take a day off, the young upstart has his eyes set on opening up a few more bank accounts before the year is up. With money on the brain, he lets the paper pile up on his new single, “Cashing Out.”

MadeinTYO’s newly released single is available on Apple Music now. The rapper’s forthcoming True’s World EP (Aug 25) is also available for pre-order.