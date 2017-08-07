Malia Obama Really Lived Her Best Festival Life At Lollapalooza 2017
If the world knows anything about Malia Obama, it’s her great taste in music. The eldest of the Obama children who has indirectly shared her appreciation for acts like Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$, continued her appreciation for good music over the weekend at Lollapalooza.
The Portland artist known for his triple-platinum single “Caroline,” recently released his debut album, Good For You.
While everyone was happy to see the teen enjoying herself, the underlying factor that someone actually sold footage of the teen to gossip rags left admires of Malia defending her fun time on social media.
The teen is currently enjoying her gap year before starting at Harvard this fall.
