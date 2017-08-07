If the world knows anything about Malia Obama, it’s her great taste in music. The eldest of the Obama children who has indirectly shared her appreciation for acts like Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$, continued her appreciation for good music over the weekend at Lollapalooza.

10,000 PPL, LOLLAPALOOZA U WERE SO AMAZING 💛 MALIA OBAMA CAME AND I FAN GIRLD — Aminé (@heyamine) August 5, 2017

The Portland artist known for his triple-platinum single “Caroline,” recently released his debut album, Good For You.

amine x malia post-performance at #lollapalooza • photo by #gregnoire A post shared by Greg. (@gregnoire) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

While everyone was happy to see the teen enjoying herself, the underlying factor that someone actually sold footage of the teen to gossip rags left admires of Malia defending her fun time on social media.

Me following Malia Obama around to make sure nobody is recording her pic.twitter.com/bnm7AJ6MXW — Justin Ali (@J_Hardiman23) August 5, 2017

i want to be friends with malia obama so badly. she got the fakest damn friends sneaking pics of her at parties. would never be me — ivan (@Ivanibr) August 6, 2017

I'm not sure wtf Malia Obama was doing I just know yall better leave her alone & let her do it. pic.twitter.com/J98eaLHseZ — Kiara (@Iam_KiaraRenee) August 5, 2017

LET MALIA OBAMA GET HIGH AND LET SASHA OBAMA MAKE OUT WITH BOYS — corey (@corey4evrfamous) August 6, 2017

The teen is currently enjoying her gap year before starting at Harvard this fall.

