A 19-year-old from Alabama was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for bashing his twin brother’s head with an aluminum bat over a botched Taco Bell order.

According to the New York Daily News, Tyler Tarell Dukes became “irate” after his twin brother didn’t get him a soft drink from the fast food chain, as well as having to share his tacos with his sibling.

CREDIT: Limestone County Sheriff's Office

“Tyler produced a baseball bat and stuck his brother in the back and across the head, causing a deep cut,” according to a report filed by Limestone County Sheriff’s Lt. Rhett McNatt.

“When deputies questioned Dukes about what started the fight, he said of his brother, ‘He is always disrespecting me,'” wrote the Daily News.