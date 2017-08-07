American history enthusiasts have enjoyed collecting two and three dollar bills, but are never bold enough to deposit them as actual funds. One man from Iowa however, believed he could fray above the rest when he decided to deposit an obviously fake million-dollar bill into his bank account.

Sioux City Journal reports Dennis Strickland arrived at Northwest Bank in Sioux City on Thursday (Aug. 3) to deposit money into his account. We’re guessing the 33-year-old didn’t want to deposit his money to an ATM, which led him to hand over a million-dollar bill to a teller. After the bank teller called the police, Strickland didn’t provide any information to the Sioux City Police Department about the orgins of the bill. In the mix of the awkward moment, police heard Strickland paper rustling in his pockets. The “paper” turned out to be meth and landed him in jail and a controlled substance charge.

Strickland is being held on $1,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail and will appear in court Aug. 14.

