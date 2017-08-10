New Report Shows Where Your Favorite Rappers Are Most Popular In U.S.

The New York Times recently unveiled a new report that shows where rappers like Future, Nicki Minaj, and more are the most popular in the United States. And you may have thought you knew all the answers, but some of these rappers’ most and least popular states may surprise you.

According to the maps, Future, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, and Travis Scott’s fanbases are dominating the Southeastern region. While it’s no surprise Georgia has love for the four artists, other states such as Mississippi, South Carolina, and Florida seem to enjoy bumping their tunes as well. Beyonce’s BeyHive also has a lot of members down south, primarily in Louisiana and Georgia.

Rihanna and Lil Uzi Vert hold a large following on the East Coast, primarily North of Washington DC. What may come as somewhat of a shock however, is that Gucci Mane has also built up a large fan base on the East, instead of the expected Southern states like Georgia.

Taking it out West, Drake and The Weekend seem to be the go-to artists in states including California, Colorado, and Arizona. And J. Cole surprisingly has a great fanbase in the Southwestern region of the country, working its way down from Southern California to Northern part of Texas.

The NYT report also includes analysis on Migos, Kevin Gates, Adele and more. See all of the maps here.