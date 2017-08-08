Love is not only complicated, but sometimes comes in the most unexpected cases. Just ask former 2AM club vocalist Marc E Bassy — and KYLE — as they join forces for their “Plot Twist” video.

The San Francisco singer/songwriter meets that one person that ends up being the love of his life — when he least expects it. It’s the kind of relationship that inspires us to do better and that’s what Bassy and KYLE illustrate through their clever songwriting.

Bassy takes the role of the author of the story as we watch him control the narrative, while KYLE makes a random, but memorable appearance inside the movie theater. Lyrically, he does wonders across the track as well.