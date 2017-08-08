Mar Jacobs was accused of cultural appropriation during his Spring/Summer 17 runway show, after he dressed his all-white models, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, in multi-colored dreads. Despite the backlash that he received at the time of the fashion show, it took him nearly one year after the incident to apologize for his error in judgment.

During a recent interview with InStyle, Jacobs admitted that he missed the mark by including dreadlocks on his runway without acknowledging its history and connection to black culture. “Maybe I’ve been insensitive,” he told InStyle. “What I learned from that whole thing, what caused me to pause after it died down a little bit, was that maybe I just don’t have the language for this, or maybe I’ve been insensitive because I operate so inside my little bubble of fashion.”

While this apology is long overdue, it should definitely be better received than his previous comments regarding his show. Following the media attention, Jacobs tried to draw a comparison between white women wearing dreads and women of color straightening their air. He later apologized for those statement, by saying that he’s taken the time to read all of the critiques on Instagram.

Besides the his latest apology, Jacobs has tried to make up for his mishap by referencing hip-hop culture during his Autumn/Winter 17 show in Feb. 2017. The runway included POC models, Winnie Harlow, Adwoa Aboah, and Slick Woods, with the title, “Respect.” Marc Jacobs said his piece, now let’s see if the culture accepts it.