Even though French Montana’s melodious single “Unforgettable” continues to rock steady on Billboard’s Hot 100 (the song currently sits at No. 4), the Coke Boyz star is hoping his new remix with Mariah Carey will help him inch closer to that elusive number one spot.

After tantalizing listeners with a snippet of the remix on Wednesday (Aug. 23), Montana and Carey unleashed their riveting collaboration on Friday (Aug. 25) The acoustic remix finds the R&B songstress belting ad-libs over Swae Lee’s inescapable hook. Because of Carey, the song might have found its second wind, due to her magnetic presence and honey-coated vocals.

Back in 2015, a photo surfaced of Carey and Montana together in the studio. Interestingly enough, Justin Bieber crashed their studio session and, according to TMZ, laid down some vocals, as well. While it’s unknown what exactly Montana and Carey were working on at the time, clearly their time in the studio resulted in some collaboration inspiration.

