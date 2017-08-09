Premiere: Mark Steele Leaves The Negative Energy Behind To Have A “Good Time”

North Carolina has birthed one hip-hop star with J.Cole. But be on the lookout for N.C. native Mark Steele. The burgeoning MC has his sights set on adding his name to the very brief list of N.C. greats. As the Evolution Camp artist puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming project dubbed, It’s Been A Minute, today (Aug. 9), Vibe.com premieres his brand new record titled, “Good Time.”

Produced by David D’Angel and Riot, Steele gets into #Chilax mood as he raps/sings about catching a positive vibe at the club after a long week of putting in work on the J.O.B.

“Bottle popping/Liquor flowing/Might just catch a wave tonight/Feeling like the head coach/Bet I make a play tonight/No stress tonight, tell it goodby/We’ve been only having good vibes/We been overworking all week/But tonight lets have a good time/Out the gate you got to free your mind/Leave that sucker shit behind,” raps Steele.

Some may know Steele from his motivational, and ESPN ‘Sports Center,’ anthem titled, “Greatness.” Steele has also clocked in studio hours with the likes of Rapsody, Cory Gunz, Big Pooh as well as his mentor and former college professor, 9th Wonder.

Steele combines sharp wordplay with inspirational messages, which makes the budding MC a wordsmith with substance. It’s Been A Minute is the follow-up to 2016’s Almost Time.

Stream “Good Time” below.