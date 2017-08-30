Following last year’s collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5 returns with another TDE-assisted joint, this time with SZA.

The Ctrl singer appears on the band’s new, toe-tapping single “What Lovers Do,” with Adam Levine kicking game to his woman co-star.

READ: Future Eyes Billboard Charts With Maroon 5 On New Single, “Cold”

“What Lovers Do” serves as the third single from Maroon 5’s upcoming LP, after the respective K. Dot and Future assisted tracks, “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold.”

Spin “What Lovers Do” up top.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Writes A Quick Letter To His Ex On Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna” Single