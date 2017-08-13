While Colin Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent due to his refusal to stand during the National Anthem, Oakland Raiders Running Back Marshawn Lynch staged his own silent protest when he too took a knee during the Star Spangled Banner during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite the Raiders losing 20-10 against the Cardinals, all the talk was on Lynch’s silent protest. Raiders’ coach Jack Del Rio said he spoke with the 31-year-old, as he wasn’t aware he planned to sit.

“[Lynch] said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself,'” Del Rio said. “I said, ‘So you understand how I feel. I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem, but I’m going to respect you as a man. You do your thing, and we’ll do ours.’ So that’s a non-issue for me.”

Social media was a mixed bag of emotions when it came to Lynch’s actions. Some hailed it as brave while others viewed it as Marshawn simply being Marshawn.

Literal Nazis marched thru my city yesterday so you’ll forgive me if I’m a little unconcerned with Marshawn Lynch being himself — Adonis™ (@SmoovSaibot) August 13, 2017

The same people who have nothing to say about #Chalottesville will have a lot to say against Marshawn Lynch not standing for the anthem. — Todd (@NullJay_) August 13, 2017

If you’re pissed off at Marshawn Lynch for his silent protest, but condone the #Charlottesviille alt-right protests YOU are the issue. — Coach Ortiz (@DraftOrtiz) August 13, 2017