Marshawn Lynch Sits During The National Anthem

marshawn-lynch-kneels-during-national-anthem
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Colin Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent due to his refusal to stand during the National Anthem, Oakland Raiders Running Back Marshawn Lynch staged his own silent protest when he too took a knee during the Star Spangled Banner during Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

READ Marshawn Lynch Meets With Oakland Raiders, Will Reportedly Come Out Of Retirement

Despite the Raiders losing 20-10 against the Cardinals, all the talk was on Lynch’s silent protest. Raiders’ coach  Jack Del Rio said he spoke with the 31-year-old, as he wasn’t aware he planned to sit.

“[Lynch] said, ‘This is something I’ve done for 11 years. It’s not a form of anything other than me being myself,'” Del Rio said. “I said, ‘So you understand how I feel. I very strongly believe in standing for the national anthem, but I’m going to respect you as a man. You do your thing, and we’ll do ours.’ So that’s a non-issue for me.”

READ Marshawn Lynch Prevents Closure Of Famed Emeryville Soul Food Restaurant

Social media was a mixed bag of emotions when it came to Lynch’s actions. Some hailed it as brave while others viewed it as Marshawn simply being Marshawn.

Tags: colin kaepernick, Marshawn Lynch, national anthem, oakland raiders