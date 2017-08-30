Master P knows a thing or two about hurricanes. Not only is he from New Orleans, but the hip-hop mogul also aided in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

In the 12th year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the city of Houston, Texas – populous with black and brown communities – was hit with Hurricane Harvey. Upon its violent descending, many celebs took to social media with their condolences and prayers.

Kevin Hart thought to lead a challenge instead, urging his industry peers to each donate $25,000 to Red Cross in order to help those still being affected as we speak.

While Hart’s intentions are admirable, Master P thinks he missed the mark.

“I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation. But I feel like he don’t have to do that, because it’s not necessary. A lot of people are going to do what they want to do—it’s their money,” said the No Limit head honcho in the video clip here, suggesting strong-arming people into donating money isn’t really the way.

After disclosing he made a hefty donation himself without revealing the exact amount, he added: “Let them give from their heart. Whatever you can do, small or little. People need food, water—transportation is messed up in Houston. Like with Hurricane Katrina.”