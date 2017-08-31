Master P caught a little heat from the Internet Wednesday when it was reported the Louisiana native criticized Kevin Hart for challenging his celebrity friends to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he don’t have to do that because it’s not necessary. A lot of people are going to do what they want to do—it’s their money.” The No Limit CEO said.

After seeing the wreckage from the flood waters, Hart took to social media earlier this week and announced he would be donating $25,000 to the victims of the tropical storm and called out T.I., Chris Brown, Chris Paul, The Houston Rockets and countless others to match his donation. Within 48 hours, Hart and company raised close to $1 million.

Master P caught wind of the commentary about his initial statements and took to Instagram Thursday (Aug. 31) to clarify. P says he has no issue with Kevin Hart, but as someone who’s survived Hurricane Katrina he knows these efforts can’t just be a one-time thing.

“Houston is my second home, I’m probably one of the first to give and I gave a lot of money but I don’t need to sit around and talk about it, and I don’t need no celebrity to sit around and tell me what I need to do,” Master P said. “Ten years from now we’re going to need these same celebrities. We don’t just need them one time.”

Now that Master P has further explained himself, does he make more sense?