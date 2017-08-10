If you value your mental health, then you’ve probably stayed away from the news that would have you believe North Korea is about to pull up with all the nuclear weapons. Donald Trump’s bellicose comments of “fire and fury” haven’t helped, and if you’re like most people, you have every reason to believe we’ll all be dead before we can see the first episode of Yara Shahidi’s Grown-ish spinoff or Marvel’s Black Panther.

As political pundits, the Internet, and that one dude from your seventh-grade earth science class took to social media to tweet their fears and wonder if it’s time to build a bomb shelter, Rep. Maxine Waters spoke to TMZ Wednesday night (Aug. 9) and said as tensions go from simmering to boiling, The United States cannot afford to go to war.

“We cannot afford to be in a war, and I want us to be very careful, very alert to what is happening and to avoid war, and I think we can do this with some diplomacy,” the California congresswoman said.

Waters, who has long criticized Trump and his cabinet, offered details on what can be done to avoid a nuclear war. Peep the video below.