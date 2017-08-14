Congrats are in order for MC Lyte. The hip-hop legend and Marine Corp vet/ entrepreneur John Wyche recently tied the knot in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

READ: BET Awards 2017: Re-Live The High And Low Moments

According to Essence, the Lyte As A Rock musician and her new hubby were serenaded by Kelly Price, and the blushing bride walked down the aisle to Congo drums.

A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Today marks the blessing of FOREVER. #exhale #myking👑❤ A post shared by mclyte (@mclyte) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

“It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” she told the mag. “…My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

“A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife,” said Wyche of Lyte (real name Lana Moorer). “It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation.”

READ: Vixen Exclusive: MC Lyte Talks ‘Legend,’ Her First Album In 12 Years At Chicago Listening Party

Congrats to the happy couple!