Meek Mill Arrested For Illegal Dirt Bike Riding In NYC

Rapper Meek Mill was arrested in New York City on Thursday night (Aug. 17) on reckless endangerment charges. The Philly native was reportedly popping wheelies on an illegal dirt bike, and cops cuffed him after they saw a video of him doing so on Instagram.

According to the New York Daily News, Meek turned on the “Live” feature on his Instagram as the cops were approaching him for riding the dirt bike that night as well as the day before (Aug. 16) in Inwood.

“[I’m getting arrested] for what?” Meek asks the cop, while a friend of the Wins and Losses MC said “I knew they was following us…they just locked cuz up for ridin’ a dirt bike yesterday.” Shortly before the arrest, Meek stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Young Black America.”

Fans took to social media to recount what they saw.

“If his name was John Smith, he wouldn’t have even been arrested,” Meek’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina said. He believes hat his client was singled out for being a celebrity. “You could go to 110th St. and Dyckman right now and you’ll see 10 kids popping wheelies on their bikes. Nobody gets arrested.”

“It really stinks of obvious targeting an individual who is a celebrity and maybe who law enforcement don’t like, and it’s not what the system is supposed to be about,” he continued.