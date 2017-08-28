The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially behind us, but this year’s show delivered some unforgettable moments for the vault.

Katy Perry hosted the ceremony live from The Forum in Inglewood, Ca. Sunday (Aug. 27) featuring performances from Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato, Kyle, alongside interesting music mashups like Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott with 30 Seconds to Mars.

On a more serious note, the show weaved socio-political topics into the program touching on racism, homophobia and more. The VMAs might be the last place where you’d expect to here people speak about white supremacy, but in wake of the events in Charlottesville, the cable network’s guest list included a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, and Susan Bro, the mother of 32-year-old Heather Heyer who was killed in Charlottesville. Transgender service members also attended the show as a statement against Donald Trump’s recently signed military ban.

Check below for more memorable moments from this year’s VMAs.

WATCH: Kung Fu Kenny Style: Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off The 2017 MTV VMAs

Asahd Makes His Adorable VMAs Debut

After almost a year of traveling in promotion of his dad’s Grateful album, Asahd finally blessed the VMAs with his adorable presence. The 10-month-old music mogul an “icon” (according to his proud father, DJ Khaled) stole the spotlight from Khaled and Katy Perry as he hit up the VMAs stage for the very first time.

Gucci Mane Is Crazy In Love With Keshia Ka’oir

Hip-hop’s cutest couple brought their love story to MTV. Gucci Mane brought his wife, Keshia Ka’oir, on stage as he spit his guest verse on Fifth Harmony’s single, “Down.”

The night also earned Gucci his first VMA award, which he won for his feature on the single.

Khalid Thanks His Mom During Best New Artist Speech

Khalid gave a special shout out to his mother, after winning the night’s coveted “Best New Artist” award. The 19-year-old singer thanked his mother for supporting him when “no else did.”

Kendrick Lamar Heats Up The Stage

Kung Fu Kenny likes his pyrotechnics. The Compton MC opened this year’s VMAs with a fiery performance medley featuring an dancer fully engulfed in flames.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Shoulder Shimmy

Uzi shoulder roll at the VMAs. thats a wrap pic.twitter.com/6Kk7NVAKMX — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2017

It’s safe to say that Lil Uzi Vert had a damn good time at his first ever VMAs, and his meme worth shoulder shimmy is proof. The Philly native caught the rhythm after snagging the Song of the Summer award for “XO Tour Lif3.”

Crab B’s Face When Ed Sheeran Went From “Shape of You” To Lil Uzi Vert’z “XO Tour Lif3″

Cardi B is here for Ed Sheehan #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HyxpqPqx63 — Nicole Dellert (@nic_heartsburgs) August 28, 2017

Speaking of UZI’s hit single, Cardi B’s reaction to Ed Sheeran going from “Shape Of You” to “XO Tour Life,” won the internet.

Fifth Harmony Throws A Little The Shade?

via GIPHY

Fifth Harmony may have thrown a little shade at former group member, Camila Cabello. The foursome opened their performance medley with a fifth member falling off the stage, which obviously seems like a shot at Cabello.

Demi Lovato Brings The Vocals

Don’t sleep on Demi Lovato. She may be known for pop hits, but her vocal range gives church vibes. The singing powerhouse showed off her vocal range with a stunning vocal performance of her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Pink’s Dedicates Empowering Speech To Her Daughter

Pink accepted her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award with an inspiring words dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter, Willow. The speech was inspired by a conversation that Pink had with her daughter, who felt insecure about her looks.

“Baby girl, we don’t change,” she proclaimed. “We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

Can we give Pink another award just for the speech she gave her daughter because that is the best thing I heard in a while. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0i3OI6TDyK — Kyeana Owens (@KyeanaOwens) August 28, 2017

Cardi B Shows Support For Colin Kaepernick

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you.” – Cardi B (via @adelleplaton)pic.twitter.com/zNU7TcAbN7 — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) August 28, 2017

Cardi B made quite the mark at the VMAs. Besides sidestepping a wardrobe malfunction and meme worthy moments, the Bronx native took time to show support for Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest.

Logic Addresses Mental Health And Suicide Prevention

Baltimore’s own, Logic gave an emotional performance of “1-800-273-8255” backed by suicide survivors, and a powerful speech that brought the audience to its feet.

The performance helped drive a 50 percent spike in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the hours after the VMAs.

Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj

CREDIT: Getty Images

The beef goes on. Rey Ma reigniting what feels like a painfully long feud with Nicki Minaj became one of the most talked about moments of the night. Remy played off Minaj’s 2016 VMAs quote to Miley Cyrus, “Nicki, what’s good?” as the show cut to commercial.

