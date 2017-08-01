Primetime television is peppered with music competition shows. Drop the Mic, a rap battle rivalry program slated to debut Oct. 26 on TBS, hopes to differentiate itself with a strong comedic element — courtesy of executive producer James Corden, on whose Late Late Show bit the new series is based — and a credible hardcore rhymer, Method Man.

READ: Cortez Calls On Method Man To Assist On “The Classic” Remix

The prolific Wu-Tang Clan MC, a.k.a. Cliff Smith, will serve as judge (along with model Hailey Baldwin) each week as four notables from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports, and/or pop culture face off and a winner is determined by a studio audience.

It’s the latest screen play for the rapper. Method Man, who had roles in HBO’s The Wire and Oz and appeared in the 2015 film Trainwreck, said at the Television Critics Association (TCA) he believes “it’s all entertainment. I can do this role and still do me. Snoop Dogg does anything, everything. You can’t even identify Snoop as a rapper anymore.” (Among other roles, Snoop stars alongside Martha Stewart in VH1’s Potluck Dinner.)

In fact, Method Man said he got his early inspiration from the small screen: The Electric Company and Sesame Street, to be specific. “I didn’t get into Grandmaster Flash or those dudes until later on,” he noted. “And my first hip-hop song I learned every word to was Run-D.M.C. “I could’ve gone in any direction, but I chose to hang around guys who liked to rap and smoke marijuana.”

Real-life rap battles can elevate to an aggressive place, but that’s not the intention with Drop the Mic. “I don’t think it is a mean-spirited thing,” Corden said at TCA. “If you watch a roast on television, it’s really just a monologue of disses, and someone sits there and takes it. The beauty of this is, the attitude of the two hosts is one of absolute joy and fun. If you come at it with joy and fun, and someone has an opportunity to respond, it’s never felt mean-spirited in the episodes we’ve shot.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, created from another of Corden’s popular late-night staples, premieres on CBS next Tuesday, Aug. 8. Corden said Drop the Mic was a similar primetime pitch. “When we’ve got the numbers — when you go on YouTube [and] go, ‘Look, people really like this. This is how many views it’s had. This is how many people have written about it’ — it’s easier for the network to understand it than if we were to just go in and pitch a [new concept] show.”

The concept for Drop the Mic sparked in May 2016 as a fun-jab faceoff between Corden and Anne Hathaway on his show that garnered 6 million YouTube views in 18 hours. David Schwimmer, who was slated to be a guest a few days later, phoned to say he wanted to try his hand at a rap battle. “We never normally do the same bit twice in the same week,” Corden said. “He sent in a load of lyrics about me, and I said, ‘Right. It’s on…’ We knew there was a series in it.”

While the show creators acknowledge that rapping in front of Method Man could give some guests stage fright, the rapper said he’s primarily there to encourage. The producers “suggested, ‘Why don’t you just drop by each guest room and give them a little heads up you’ll be there,’ ” he said. “That’s the best thing I could’ve done. By the time they get on stage, they know I have their back.”

READ: Why ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ Stamped The Wu-Tang Clan As Rap Icons

This article was originally published on Billboard.