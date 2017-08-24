We heard M.I.A. and Dexta Daps collaborate for the first time in 2016 on the track “Foreign Friend.” Things were relatively quiet from the pair for some time, but this week, the eceltic singer dropped a new loosie titled “Load Em.”

The short but sweet track was released in conjunction with M.I.A.’s new clothing line OHMNI.

