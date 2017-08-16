Michael B. Jordan Will Launch “MBJam17″ To Support Lupus LA

In addition to taking on diverse roles in film, Michael B. Jordan continues to showcase that his impact extends far beyond the silver screen. The Fruitvale Station actor recently announced the inaugural MBJam17 which will support Lupus LA, an organization that has provided services to his mother, Donna Jordan, throughout her experience with lupus.

“This event is to celebrate the strength of my mother, Donna Jordan, who thrives with Lupus as a result of the incredible services provided to her by Lupus LA,” the award-winning actor said via a press release. “I hope MBJam will raise awareness for those suffering with lupus and help us take steps towards finding a cure.”

In a quote published to the organization’s website, Jordan shared how he found out about Lupus LA and the outlet it provides for his mother.

“I found Lupus LA through the WME Foundation. They knew my mother had lupus, and I wanted to find an organization to support that meant something to me personally,” the Lupus LA ambassador said. “My mission is to spread the word about lupus and further the research to help find a cure for my mom and others.”

Due to a scheduling conflict, MBJAM17 has moved to SATURDAY, SEPT. 16th. Please save-the-NEW-date & lookout for more information VERY soon. pic.twitter.com/KX1cxdgdDh — Lupus LA (@LupusLA) June 12, 2017

The event will kick-off on Sept. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey with Terrence J. handling the day’s proceedings and an appearance from NBA star Blake Griffin. You can purchase tickets here.