Oprah Winfrey’s network OWN has a lot of new projects in the works. Adding to it full roster, the channel has reportedly ordered a new drama series from Michael B. Jordan and Moonlight co-writer and executive producer, Tarrell Alvin McCraney.

The upcoming series doesn’t have a title at the moment, but the story is reportedly inspired by McCraney’s own life, Variety reports. The series follows a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects of South Florida, whose only way out is through higher education. But with the young boy haunted by the death of one of his closest friends, he will also be plagued with the choice of turning his back on his home or the new opportunities that await him. “I wanted to explore the pivotal steps towards adulthood and identity, the ones we take when we think or feel we have no other choice,” McCraney said.

McCraney will reportedly wear many hats on this project, serving as a writer, creator, and executive producer. Michael B. Jordan will also act as an executive producer. The multi-talented artist previously received an Academy Award along with Barry Jenkins for Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing Moonlight. The movie was also based on McCraney’s semi-biographical script, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” “When Tarell shared his powerful story with us there wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” Winfrey said of the new drama series. “I knew this was something special that our viewers will without a doubt connect to and feel compelled to explore with us. I am honored to be working with Tarell and the rest of the producers on this project.”

The new drama series will join OWN’s expanding lineup of diverse and intriguing series. The network is currently the home of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, Green Leaf, and Tyler Perry’s The Have and the Have Nots.