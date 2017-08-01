Donald Trump is president, former pro-boxer Floyd Mayweather is about to fight MMA professional Conor McGregor, and LaVar Ball really wants to go one-on-one with NBA legend Michael Jordan. It’s safe to say that 2017 is full of the impossible becoming reality.

The energetic father of three has made the claim time and time again that he would defeat the billionaire on the court, taking to platforms like Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his stance. Now, MJ has given Ball’s comments new life.

While speaking to attendees at a camp recently, the sneaker mogul reluctantly answered a person’s inquiry on Ball’s comments. “You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game,” he said. “Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Watch Jordan’s unabashed comments below.