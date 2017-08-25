Michael Vick is joining Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

The disgraced, former NFL quarterback told USA Today, “I’m very excited. Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Vick was a breakout star and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback when he played for the Atlanta Falcons, but he had a hard fall from grace after it was discovered he was part of dog fighting ring, for which he was sentenced to prison.

Vick made an NFL comeback after he was released from prison, playing for the Eagles for multiple seasons, then becoming a back-up journeyman before he officially retired this year.

Vick recently made headlines when he criticized the skills of free agent QB Colin Kaepernick and said he needed to cut his hair. The former 49ers player, who refused to stand for the national anthem, sports an afro.

Vick later apologized for the hair comment.

A request to Fox for additional details was not immediately returned.

This article was first published on The Hollywood Reporter.