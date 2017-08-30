Mick Jenkins Rides First Class To His Next “Layover”

Mick Jenkins has been living in the sky over the last 12 months. Fueled by the hunger of his fans, the Windy City MC has been city to city to perform for new audiences.

On Tuesday (Aug 28), Mick dropped a new record — appropriately titled “A Layover” — detailing his busy schedule as of late.

“First class, got ‘em looking like, “Who this motherfucka?”/I lightly say drummer before rapper/I like to say writer before both/They won’t give me my respect/Its more smoke they request,” raps Mick on “A Layover.”

Jenkins released the Healing Component in 2016.