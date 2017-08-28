Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff bring all the pyrotechnics along for their “Too Hotty” music video. The ghastly setting also makes us think these Atlanta boys like things that go bump in the night — and we don’t just mean silicone in the strip club.

Migos’ “Too Hotty” track will be featured on Quality Control’s forthcoming Control The Streets Volume One compilation album.