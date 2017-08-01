Migos and Young Thug are about to light up the Internet with their Migos Thuggin project. At this point in time, it’s almost a guaranteed win — when it comes down to streams and fan love.

Trap music wizards Metro Boomin and Zaytoven laced this one — which also features Lil Duke — and the outcome is nothing short of spectacular. Listen to the boys serve up the ear crack on their latest shipment.

