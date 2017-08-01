Migos, Young Thug And Lil Duke Serve Their “Clientele” Daily
Migos and Young Thug are about to light up the Internet with their Migos Thuggin project. At this point in time, it’s almost a guaranteed win — when it comes down to streams and fan love.
READ: Future, Lil Wayne, & Migos Will Head To Texas For 2017 Mala Luna Festival
Trap music wizards Metro Boomin and Zaytoven laced this one — which also features Lil Duke — and the outcome is nothing short of spectacular. Listen to the boys serve up the ear crack on their latest shipment.