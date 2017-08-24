Miguel Makes His Triumphant Return With New Song, “Sky Walker” (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

Miguel fans worldwide have been waiting for this day to come for over a year. After covering a few choice numbers from SZA, the crooner debuts his long-awaited single “Sky Walker,” which features Travi$ Scott.

The trippy song, available in certain markets on Apple Music for now, takes listeners on a smoked-out voyage complete with kush clouds and outer-body experiences.

Back in March, DJ Premier also premiered “2 Loving U” with the young gawd.

