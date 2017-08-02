Miguel’s SZA Cover Has Fans Yearning For His New Music

Annenberg Foundation And KCRW's Sound In Focus Concert With Miguel, Gabriel Garzon Montano And DJ Stretch Armstrong
CREDIT: Getty Images

Miguel has remained relatively quiet in recent years. However, he re-emerged today to grace our Twitter timelines and raise our hopes regarding the possibility of new material from him.

READ: ‘Insecure’ Season Two Will Feature New Music From Bryson Tiller, Miguel, And More

In the brief video, Miguel is in an undisclosed art gallery giving an impromptu a cappella cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” off of her critically-acclaimed debut album, CTRL.

While SZA hasn’t commented on Miguel’s vocal rendition of her song, the Internet is craving both a collaboration from the singers as well as new music from Mr. Pimentel.

The “Coffee” musician’s last solo release was 2015’s Grammy-nominated Wildheart. He teased an upcoming track on Snoop Dogg’s GGN, and the HBO show Insecure will reportedly premiere new material from the singer. We cannot wait for his return.

READ: Miguel Teases New Single On ‘GGN’ With Snoop Dogg

What do you think of the cover? Sound off in the comments.

Tags: Cover, CTRL, miguel, New Music, SZA