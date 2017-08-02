Miguel’s SZA Cover Has Fans Yearning For His New Music

Miguel has remained relatively quiet in recent years. However, he re-emerged today to grace our Twitter timelines and raise our hopes regarding the possibility of new material from him.

In the brief video, Miguel is in an undisclosed art gallery giving an impromptu a cappella cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” off of her critically-acclaimed debut album, CTRL.

Tbh Miguel can keep me satisfied through the weekend too ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lDrDjVeY35 — Mya (@aymmiJ) August 2, 2017

While SZA hasn’t commented on Miguel’s vocal rendition of her song, the Internet is craving both a collaboration from the singers as well as new music from Mr. Pimentel.

The “Coffee” musician’s last solo release was 2015’s Grammy-nominated Wildheart. He teased an upcoming track on Snoop Dogg’s GGN, and the HBO show Insecure will reportedly premiere new material from the singer. We cannot wait for his return.

I need a new Miguel album. That’s what I need. — bennett. (@ronduhhh_) August 2, 2017

Miguel needs to drop something new so he can come up. His voice is too angelic not to be heard more often. — kalifornia (@kalifornia____) August 2, 2017

Wait this is a collab I never knew I needed to happen @sza @Miguel https://t.co/Wu28L4tlRX — Check-Fil-A (@katerinacheck) August 2, 2017