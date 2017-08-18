Mike Jones Literally Builds Dreams With New Construction Project

If he’s not performing at clubs or festivals across the nation, Mike Jones executes the blueprints of mansions as part of his Jones & Carrington Construction company.

Since May (as noted by Boxden), the Houstonian has shared his architectural pursuits in his home state. For his latest endeavor, the “Back Then” rapper plans to establish a gated community of 50 homes on 23 acres of land. “Me & Building Buddies / Next Project: Jones Carrington Estates … 50 homes on 23 acres,” he wrote.

If you peruse his Instagram account, Jones has shared video and photos of his homely creations while maintaining a busy performance schedule. The Ice Age leader’s last studio album was The Voice in 2009. The project was led by the Hurricane Chris-assisted track, “Drop & Gimme 50,” but the song below remains a classic within Jones’ discography.