Things have been way different for Memphis’ Moneybagg Yo lately. Since his bank account has been flooded with zeros, he doesn’t know who he can trust anymore. But that’s just how it goes when you come from where he comes from.

On his latest number, Fabolous and his CMG CEO Yo Gotti come to back the young gunna up on the paranoid track “Lately.” Moneybagg is currently cooking up several major collaborations that we can’t speak on just yet.