Jay-Z’s recently released video for his 4:44 track “Moonlight” reconfigures ’90s- television staple Friends to feature an all-black cast. The stars of the video- Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield- can also be seen in the behind-the-scenes footage of the visual.

“We wanted to have a conversation about diversity inclusion, which is something that is really ripe in the cultural conversation at this moment and I thought to do it in an artful way, to be able to do it with such talented cohorts and in a way that it’s creative and open to interpretation could be so interesting,” says Thompson on the deeper implications for the clip. “And then of course, a chance to do my best Courteney Cox!”

“I do think it’s art that’ll make people think,” says Carmichael. “And, it’s fun! [my co-stars are] the best, an amazing cast.”

Non-Tidal subscribers can check a snippet of the footage below, while subscribers are able to watch the entire clip on the streaming site.

