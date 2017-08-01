Authorities are currently looking into a botched surgery that left a New York woman dead two days before her 32nd birthday.

Pix11 reports Latesha Bynum was declared brain dead on Jul 15, which happened to be the same day she went under the knife to get a butt augmentation. A police report includes the mother of two started to feel dizzy around 9 p.m. EST, two hours after she got the surgery in an upscale Manhattan residential building. The Harlem native dialed 911 and was taken to the hospital where her family kept her on life support for two weeks. They decided to pull the plug after Bynum showed no signs of consciousness. She died on Sunday (Jul. 29), two days before her 32nd birthday.

Police are currently determining wether Bynum’s death was a homicide or accidental. Her family beleives the person who performed the surgery is to blame. “She was loving, she was loving, anybody that was going through something, the families, she was there for them,” her brother told WABC-TV. “They killed my sister.”

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health confirmed that no medical professionals live in the residential building. Neighbors were also shocked to hear the news. “I know a few people in this building, and I can’t think of anyone that would do such a thing. Nice people in here,” Michael Desouza said.

Two deaths that stemmed from illegal butt jobs have been deemed homicides in New York. In 2015, Kelly Mayhew died on the surgery table in a Queens basement after the fake doctor injected silicone into her backside. College freshman Tamara Blaine died in 2014 after the silicone seeped into her veins and asphyxiated her.

Video and photo tributes have found their way online for Bynum with friends describing her as a kind and great mother.

Bynum’s family is currently putting together funeral plans. She is survived by her 8 and 13-year-old daughters.

