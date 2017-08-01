California knows Mozzy is out here making it, but the Sacramento native felt like the entire world needed a reminder about his buzz. Mozzy is gearing up to drop his forthcoming album, 1 Up Top Ahk, on August 19.

With the release just a couple of weeks away, Mozz decided to let go of his brand-new single, “Momma We Made It,” featuring another successful California rapper, Jay Rock.

Mozzy recruited Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, Dave East, The Jacka, YFN Lucci, and more to throw down on the follow-up to his Dreadlocks & Headshots album with Gunplay.

Listen to Mozzy and Jay Rock sound off on “Momma We Made It,” below.