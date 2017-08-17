Latin trap will soon be delivered to a broader audience, thanks to a partnership between Music Choice and VidaPrimo bringing the genre to television for the first time.

The programming is led by Spanish Trap Hits, a co-curated, dedicated Latin trap music video playlist featuring artists like Ozuna, Messiah, Lary Over and Jory Boy, which will air on Music Choice on Demand. VidaPrimo’s top trap artists will also be featured on Music Choice’s Musica Urbana music channel.

“In the last year, we have seen Latin trap music explode before our eyes on social media, and VidaPrimo has been an important advocate for the genre. We are thrilled to be bringing it to TV for the first time on Music Choice on Demand,” Luis Rivera, program director of Latino music and video channels at Music Choice, said in a statement about the new programming.

Stephen Brooks, executive vice president and general manager of VidaPrimo, echoes those thoughts: “VidaPrimo is excited to work with Music Choice to offer Latin trap artists a huge platform to premiere their songs and music videos on TV and other platforms. This is a big step forward for Latin trap music and giving it the credibility it deserves.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.