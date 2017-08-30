New Orleans is a bonafide cultural gem. While the food and people stand out as markers when newbies step foot into NOLA, it’s the music and spirit within it that encapsulate the popular city. To honor that, Hilton Honors takes viewers into the heart of The Big Easy with their newest episode of Music Happens Here.

The mini doc reacquaints us with famed local musician Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and his deep relationship to his hometown, the legacy tied to city landmarks and even an anecdote pivotal to the launch of Cash Money Record’s star, Lil Wayne.

As an added treat, there are interviews with the likes of Erykah Badu, Dave Matthews and Mark Ronson, as well as Aloe Blacc’s soulful cover of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World.”

Watch the full episode on Spotify, but press play on the trailer up top.