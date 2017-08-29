Musiq Soulchild fans have something to celebrate as the platinum singer debuts his new single, “Sooner or Later.” He takes listeners back with a nostalgic track that finds his lush vocals taking over an upbeat soundscape.

The crooner is releasing his long awaited double album Feel The Real on Sept. 15. Guest features include Marsha Ambrosius, Neil deGrasse Tyson, BLAQGxLD, Chris Theory, The Husel and Willie Hyn.

Musiq Soulchild “Feel the Real” Tracklist:

Disc 1

1 Benefits

2 Feel the Real (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)

3 Serendipity (feat. Willie Hyn)

4 Sooner or Later

5 My Bad (feat. Willie Hyn)

6 Start Over

7 Hard Liquor

8 Shudawudacuda

9 Broken Hearts

10 Love Me Back

11 I’m Good

12 Jussa Lil Bih (feat.BLAQGxLD)

Disc 2

1 Humble Pie

2 Party Life

3 One More Time (feat. The Husel, Willie Hyn)

4 Let Go

5 Test Drive

6 Like the Weather

7 Fact of Love

8 Heaven Only Knows

9 The Moon (feat. Neil deGrasse Tyson)

10 We Go Together Now

11 Sunrise Serenade (feat. BLAQGxLD)

12 Simple Things