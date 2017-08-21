Mystikal Turns Himself In On Rape Charge

Rapper Mystikal turned himself in and was arrested and charged with rape by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department Monday (Aug. 21), the department confirmed to Billboard.

READ: Mystikal Wanted By Louisiana Police In Connection To A 2016 Sexual Assault

The rapper and New Orleans native, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was charged with raping a woman in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 22, 2016, according to KSLA. Shreveport police issued an arrest warrant for Mystikal and a woman named Averweone Holman on Friday, the local news station reports. Holman was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape.

Police are reportedly still looking for another woman, Tenichia Wafford, who allegedly attempted to get the victim to drop the charges against Holman and Mystikal and is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, according to KSLA.

The reported attack allegedly took place at a Shreveport casino and coincides with the date of Mystikal’s Legends of Southern Hip-Hop concert in the city. Investigators allegedly collected evidence at the scene that matched Mystikal and Holman.

This article was originally published on Billboard.com

READ: Police Give Mystikal A Sex Offender Check-In For Halloween