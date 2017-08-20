Louisiana police are searching for rapper Mystikal and a woman in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2016.

Police say the incident happened in downtown Shreveport, and they also collected evidence at the scene matching Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, and another man, 26-year-old Averweone Holman.

Last October, Mystikal was in Louisiana for the “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop” concert. Warrants have since been secured for Mystical and Holman each for one count of first-degree rape. The bond was set at $2 million for both. U.S. Marshalls arrested Holman Friday in Texas, however Mystikal is still at large.

Police are also looking for a woman, 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford. According to reports, Wafford tried to convince the victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Holman. Police say Wafford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape. Her bond is set at $200,000.

This isn’t the first time Mystikal has faced this kind of charge. In 2003, he pled guilty to sexual battery and an extortion charge. He was released from prison in 2010. Upon his release he had five years probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.