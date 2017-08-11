Nanna.B’s sound is all her own. An illustrious blend of lyrics, vocal tone and depth, the Danish singer-songwriter’s Golden EP is the perfect addition to soul’s growing rolodex of newcomers.

While the creative was born in Denmark, she was exposed to American and world artists at a young age through her time at a performing arts school. Paired with curiosity, Nanna.B dove into catalogs by D’Angelo, Alice Coltrane, and Joni Mitchell to create her musical personality. The outcome was Golden, a five-track EP that brings it all full circle. The project’s lead track is the aptly titled, “Golden” featuring Odd Future alum Hodgy. Produced by Anderson.Paak, Nanna.B’s ethereal vibes are gentle and calming to the ear.

“The Golden project is basically about the many shades of love and lust,” Nanna.B. in a press release. She also mentions the pitstops Golden makes. “It’s inspired by different relationships but could pretty much describe one from the meeting and establishment of common grounds on “Golden” to the all-consuming passion on “Apocalyptic Love,” the “Now I need my space and I got sh*t to do,” vibes on “Steady Line” to the call for universal love energy on “Antidote.””

Happy 30 Fam, shine on 💫 @anderson._paak 💥💥💥 A post shared by Nanna.B (@lobudgetchild) on Feb 8, 2016 at 3:36pm PST

.Paak, along with his manager Adrian Miller, have spoken highly of the singer and her talent. “[Nanna.B] is a living, breathing love story: love for her art, love for music and in love with L.A,” Miller told Billboard in 2016. “Her vocals are colors filling in a blank space, very heavy but clever about her use of accent. She’s a timeless renaissance of sound that takes me back to the good old days of soul.”

Since relocating to L.A, the singer made a splash in the underground circuit with her debut album Vitaphone, which originally sparked .Paak’s interest. “Golden” has also gotten praise from peers like Iman Omari, Mndsgn, Shafiq Husayn, and industry architects like Boiler Room and Ebro Darden.

🌕 17.03.17 📸: @kaiography A post shared by Nanna.B (@lobudgetchild) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Check out the visuals to “Golden” above and groove out to the project below.