Narcos was never just about Pablo Escobar. However central a figure the notorious Colombian kingpin may have been in the first and second seasons, Narcos was and is about expounding on the story of the drug war in South America and beyond.

“From the beginning when we decided to call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar, I had always had in mind to tell the continuing story of cocaine,” showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Netflix binge-worthy hit ended its last season with the death of the infamous Escobar (spoilage for those late to the party), marking the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. In Season 3, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel.

A third season trailer arrived on Thursday (Aug. 3), and by the looks of it, things only get bloodier. New York City backdrops the opening scene, and we’re introduced to new faces (among them is Broad City’s Arturo Castro, who we interview here).

We see more drugs, dirty money, scandalous thrills and retro garb. We’re also lead to believe ’90s hip-hop is part of the impending season’s soundtrack, as Bel Biv Devoe’s 1990 classic “Poison” and Cypress Hill’s 1993 “I Ain’t Going Out Like That” plays to some of the trailer’s most graphic scenes. One thing’s for sure: with Pablo gone, things are about to get really interesting.

Narcos premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix.