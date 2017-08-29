When Victoria Reese was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis back in 2012, she quickly learned how underrepresented black and brown women were within the MS community. In discovering the severe lack of information available to women of color about the chronic disease, Reese decided to embark on a journey toward uniting and educating millennial women like her using Nas’ concept of Illmatic, arguably one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

“#WeAreILLmatic is a campaign that unites Women of Color who have been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and want to redefine what sick looks like. So much of the MS community are ashamed of our illnesses, and we have no need to live in shame. We may be ill but we are still dope. Why the name? Illmatic is an iconic debut album by legendary rapper Nas. We want to leave a mark on culture like Nas did with Illmatic. We want to encourage people to fight our battles with illnesses like Nas did with ‘Ether,'” reads the campaign’s home site.

The campaign doesn’t exist without Nas either, as the Queensbridge rapper proudly granted the team behind the campaign permission to borrow his name for it. He further cemented his support when he personally shared their ad via Instagram.

Today, Reese serves as ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where she is an influencer, activist and mentor within the MS community. For more information about the campaign, visit here.