Timolin and Casey Cole, the younger sisters of the late-Natalie Cole, have confirmed the death of Natalie’s 39-year-old son, Robert Yancy.

READ: Grammy Coordinators Stand By “Touching” Natalie Cole Tribute

Yancy was found dead in California on Monday (Aug. 14). The family believes that Yancy passed away due to cardiac arrest, however, final toxicology and autopsy results will determine the official cause of his death.

“We are at a loss for words,” the twins told People. “He was deeply saddened over the loss of his mother…When Natalie died, he lost the most important person in his life. It was very hard for him.”

According to the family, Robert, the only child of Cole and producer Marvin Yancy, was trying to get back to working and performing, as he was also an entertainer. They also noted that since he was so busy, he didn’t focus as much time on his physical health.

“He didn’t go to the doctor much, but he was feeling good,” said Casey. “He was so busy with his life that he neglected that part.”

“His dad died early, too, but Natalie never mentioned concerns over her son’s health,” said Timolin. “The only comfort we feel now is that Robert is with his mother.”

READ: Natalie Cole And Whitney Houston Singing ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Is The Epitome Of Bittersweet

Rest in peace.