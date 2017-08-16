National Rum Day has fallen upon us (Aug. 16) with spirit connoisseurs finding new ways to enjoy the Caribbean-rooted beverage. Take Captain Morgan for example, who has gifted rum lovers with fun recipes for today and all year round.

Paired with ginger ale or coconut water will always guarantee a smooth experience, but the spirit has taken on a new recipe gelatin treat for their signature Morgan Mule drink (also known as Jello Shots for the real ones out there).

Take a breather from the orange clouds and check out these recipes below.

***

Morgan Mule Gelatin Shots

6 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

8.5 oz. ginger ale

1.5 oz. fresh lime juice

2 envelops of lime gelatin (approx. 5.5 teaspoons)

1) In a small saucepan, combine ginger ale and lime juice.

2) Sprinkle gelatin over the liquid mixture and let sit for about 5 minutes.

3) Warm the mixture over low heat and stir until gelatin is fully dissolved.

4) Stir in Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and remove from heat.

5) Pour liquid into lime halves and refrigerate until set.

Morgan Mule

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

4 oz. Ginger Ale or Ginger Beer

Mint Sprig

Lime

1) Muddle mint and lime in the bottom of a tall glass.

2) Add ice, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and ginger

3) Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel. Stir and serve.

CREDIT: Captian Morgan

The Miami Vice

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan LocoNut

1.5 oz. Coconut Water

0.75 oz. Captain Morgan White Rum

1.5 oz. Strawberry Daiquiri Mix

0.75 oz. Water

1) Combine Captain Morgan LocoNut and coconut water. Stir to combine.

2) Separately, combine Captain Morgan White Rum, strawberry daiquiri mix, and water. Stir to combine.

3) Fill a plastic freezie sleeve halfway up with strawberry daiquiri mixture. Top with LocoNut mixture and freeze overnight before serving.

Loco & Coco

3 oz. Captain Morgan LocoNut

4 oz. Coconut Water

1) Combine Captain Morgan LocoNut and coconut water into a shaker with ice.

2) Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice.

